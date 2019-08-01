

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.29 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $60.26 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.62 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 52.7% to $127.11 million from $268.83 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.62 Mln. vs. $62.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $127.11 Mln vs. $268.83 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $150 Mln



