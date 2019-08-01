

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $15.59 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $19.25 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.93 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $205.87 million from $221.96 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.93 Mln. vs. $21.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $205.87 Mln vs. $221.96 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX