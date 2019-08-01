

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $847.8 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $696.7 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $762.34 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $4.70 billion from $4.24 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $762.34 Mln. vs. $794.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $4.70 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.



