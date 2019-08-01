

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.73 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $47.84 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $160.04 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $160.04 Mln. vs. $157.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.93 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.81 - $3.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX