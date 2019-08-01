

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $68 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $3.55 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $78 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



