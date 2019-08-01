sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,835 Euro		-1,98
-6,64 %
WKN: 591332 ISIN: US3434121022 Ticker-Symbol: FLU 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,445
24,69
22:56
27,795
27,965
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUOR CORPORATION27,835-6,64 %
FN Beta