

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $94.6 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $100.4 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $790.2 million from $816.1 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94.6 Mln. vs. $100.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $790.2 Mln vs. $816.1 Mln last year.



