

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Japan policymakers discussed further easing as most members shared the view that it was appropriate to persistently continue with the powerful monetary easing, the minutes of the monetary policy held on June 19 and 20, showed Friday.



'The key to overcoming deflation was for the Bank to maintain its stance of taking some kind of policy response if any changes emerged in the baseline scenario of the outlook for prices,' the minutes said.



Another member viewed that the bank needed to strengthen monetary easing amid changes in the external environment and expectations for monetary easing in the U.S. and Europe.



One member said despite high uncertainties regarding overseas economies going forward, BoJ should aim to achieve the price stability target by persistently continuing with the current monetary easing policy.



The bank had maintained its ultra loose monetary policy at its June meeting.



At the July meeting, policymakers said the bank will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if required to achieve price stability target.



