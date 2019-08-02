

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 increased 13.1 percent to 2.1 billion euros from last year's 1.9 billion euros due to operating profit growth and an improved non-operating result. The latter improved as the second quarter of 2018 was burdened by a negative impact from the sale of our traditional life insurance portfolio in Taiwan.



Operating profit grew 5.4 percent to 3.2 billion euros from the prior year, largely driven by our Life/Health business segment with a good underlying performance and a one-off profit in the United States.



Total revenues increased 6.1 percent to 33.2 billion euros from the prior year.



The company confirmed its 2019 operating profit outlook at 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.



