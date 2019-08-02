

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) said, due in particular to the weak demand from the automotive industry, second-quarter sales volumes declined in the Engineering Materials and Specialty Additives segments. The company's earnings were also burdened by a weak chrome ore business. LANXESS confirmed its full year guidance.



Second-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals was down 1.4% to 286 million euros. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was at 15.8 percent compared to 15.9 percent in the prior-year quarter. Net income was 100 million euros or 1.14 euros per share compared to net income from continuing operations of 97 million euros or 1.05 euros per share, previous year.



Second-quarter sales declined 1.0 percent to 1.81 billion euros from 1.83 billion euros, prior year.



For 2019, the company projects EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 1.000 billion euros and 1.050 billion euros. The company expects earnings to be slightly weaker in the third quarter and somewhat better in the fourth quarter than in the previous year.



