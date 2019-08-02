

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income group share declined 12.7 percent to 1.81 billion euros from last year's 12.08 billion euros.



Underlying net income was 1.85 billion euros, compared to 2.06 billion euros a year earlier.



Crédit Agricole S.A.'s second-quarter net income group share declined 14.9 percent to 1.22 billion euros from last year's 1.44 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 0.39 euro, down 16.8 percent from 0.47 euro a year ago.



Underlying net income was 1.24 billion euros or 0.40 euro per share, compared to 1.42 billion euros or 0.46 euro per share a year earlier.



Crédit Agricole Group's revenues for the quarter grew 0.7 percent to 8.49 billion euros from 8.43 billion euros last year. Underlying revenues increased 1.6 percent to 8.53 billion euros.



The company recorded increased revenues in the business lines despite a challenging market environment.



Crédit Agricole S.A's reported revenues for the quarter edged down 0.4 percent to 5.15 billion euros from 5.17 billion euros last year. Underlying revenues were 5.18 billion euros, up 0.6 percent from last year's 5.15 billion euros.



