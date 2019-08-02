

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its first-quarter net income to company increased to 682.9 billion yen from 657.3 billion yen, prior year. Operating income increased to 741.9 billion yen from 682.6 billion yen.



First-quarter net revenues were 7.6460 trillion yen, an increase of 3.8 percent. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 2,303,495 units, an increase of 67,364 units from last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company now forecasts consolidated net revenue of 29.5 trillion yen, operating income of 2.4 trillion yen, income before income taxes of 2.56 trillion yen, and net income of 2.15 trillion yen.



TMC Operating Officer Kenta Kon said: 'There is a 180 billion yen negative impact relating to the changes of FOREX rate assumptions. In order to offset such impact even slightly, we plan on an additional 25 billion yen positive effect of profit improvement activities through cost reductions and reductions in expenses.'



Based on the latest sales trends worldwide, the company has not revised its fiscal year consolidated vehicle sales forecast from 9.00 million units.



