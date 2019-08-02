

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L) reported Friday that first-half profit was 806 million euros, down 42.8 percent from 1.41 billion euros last year.



Basic earnings per share were 40.6 euro cents, down 40.6 percent from 68.3 euro cents a year ago. The prior year's adjusted earnings per share were 803 million euros.



Operating profit was 1.10 billion euros, down from 1.74 billion euros a year ago.



Total revenue, however, increased 7.9 percent to 12.09 billion euros from last year's 11.21 billion euros.



Passenger revenue grew 7.2 percent to 10.65 billion euros.



Capacity, in terms of available seat kilometres, increased 5.7 percent to 163.43 billion ASK, and passenger revenue per ASK increased 1.3 percent to 6.52 euro cents.



Looking ahead, IAG continues to expect its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items to be in line with 2018 pro forma.



Passenger unit revenue is expected to be flat at constant currency and non-fuel unit cost is expected to improve at constant currency.



The company expects passenger unit revenue at constant currency to improve for the remainder of the year.



