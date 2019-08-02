

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 29.5% year-on-year, to 172.3 billion yen. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent was 97.92 yen, compared to 137.75 yen. Operating profit decreased by 15.7%, to 252.4 billion yen, due mainly to increased expenses, a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue and model mix as well as negative foreign currency effects.



First-quarter consolidated sales revenue decreased by 0.7%, to 4.0 trillion yen, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business, Motorcycle business, Life creation and other businesses operations as well as negative foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Honda projects: earnings per share of 366.57 yen; and sales revenue of 15.65 trillion yen.



First-quarter dividend is 28 yen per share of common stock. The total expected annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, is 112 yen per share.



