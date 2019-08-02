

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter slid by 28.1 percent to 27.39 billion yen. Earnings per share for the quarter slipped to 37.13 yen from 48.38 yen last year.



Operating income for the period declined by 12.2 percent year on year to 46.03 billion yen.



Net sales for the first quarter rose 4.3 percent from last year to 509.06 billion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect net income attributable to owners of the parent of 100.0 billion yen, operating income of 165.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.16 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX