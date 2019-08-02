

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K's Competition and Markets Authority said it considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that undertaking offered by Liqui-Box for proposed takeover of the rigid and flexible packaging business of DS Smith plc (SMDS.L), might be accepted by the CMA to remedy the substantial lessening of competition identified by the CMA.



The CMA said it now has until 30 September 2019 to decide whether to accept the undertaking, with the possibility to extend this timeframe to 25 November 2019 if it considers there are special reasons for doing so.



On 19 July 2019, the U.K's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Friday that Liqui-Box's proposed takeover of the rigid and flexible packaging business of DS Smith plc (SMDS.L) raises competition concerns.



On 26 July 2019, Liqui-Box offered undertakings to the CMA.



