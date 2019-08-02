sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,589 Euro		-0,121
-3,26 %
WKN: 877238 ISIN: GB0008220112 Ticker-Symbol: 1KR 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DS SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DS SMITH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,597
3,679
10:36
3,626
3,664
10:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DS SMITH PLC
DS SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DS SMITH PLC3,589-3,26 %
FN Beta