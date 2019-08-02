

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Values Plc. (FEV.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 186.80 million pounds or 45.36 pence per share, compared to net return of 22.14 million pounds or 5.34 pence per share last year.



Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation was 188.39 million pounds, compared to net return of 23.66 million pounds in the prior year.



Gains on investments were 157.06 million pounds, compared to 3.551 million pounds last year.



