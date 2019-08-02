

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the second month in a row in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.7 percent decline in May. In April, sales rose 1.8 percent.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods in specialized stores grew by 34.7 percent annually in June and those of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores sales rose by 13.9 percent.



Sales of specialized stores and non-specialized stores declined by 9.3 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent in June.



