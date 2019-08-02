

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary retail sales growth rose in June after slowing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.6 percent increase in May. In April, sales was 7.2 percent.



Sales of non-food retail shops grew 8.7 percent annually in June and those of automotive fuels and specialized and non-specialized rose by 7.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 4.3 percent in June, after a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month.



In the January to June period, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 5.7 percent compared to the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX