

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK construction sector continued to shrink in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 45.3 in July from June's ten-year low of 43.1. The score was forecast to climb to 46.0.



But a reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. The indicator has been below 50 for the fifth time in the past six months.



Commercial construction was the worst performing category in July, followed closely by civil engineering activity. House building fell for the second month in a row in July, but the pace of decline was moderate.



'Moving into the second half of the year it will take the sector some time to dig its way out of this deep hole,' Duncan Brock, group director at the CIPS, said.



As the autumn and the potential negative impacts of a no-deal exit from the EU threaten, any significant recovery is unlikely to be on the horizon until 2020, Brock noted.



There was a sharp drop in construction new order intakes reflecting subdued economic conditions and domestic political uncertainty. Consequently, employment numbers were cut back in July.



Weaker demand contributed to a slide in business optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for construction activity, with the degree of confidence the lowest since November 2012.



