

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China, saying the country failed to fulfil a handshake agreement with Xi to buy more U.S. agricultural products.



Trump proposed to impose a 10 percent tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1 after negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 288 points or 2.36 percent at 11,964 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Insurance and asset management company Allianz dropped 2.3 percent despite reporting a rise in Q2 profit and confirming its 2019 operating profit outlook.



Specialty chemicals company Lanxess tumbled 5.8 percent after its second-quarter sales volumes declined in the Engineering Materials and Specialty Additives segments.



Vonovia SE, a residential property company, advanced 1.5 percent after reporting higher FFO for the half year, helped by the acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park last year.



