

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $25 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $460 million from $449 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $460 Mln vs. $449 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX