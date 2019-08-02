

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales rebounded at a faster than expected pace in June driven by both food and non-food turnover, Eurostat reported Friday.



Retail sales expanded 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to grow marginally by 0.2 percent.



Food sales recovered 1.2 percent and non-food product sales increased 1.1 percent. Likewise, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores expanded 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1 percent in May. This was also faster than the expected increase of 1.3 percent.



