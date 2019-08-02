

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Friday as the U.S.-China trade dispute deepened after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.



U.K. political developments also remained on investors' radar, with new Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffering a blow after the Liberal Democrats defeated the Conservative in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 154 points or 2.03 percent at 7,433 after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.



BT Group lost over 3 percent after it reported a 36 percent fall in first-quarter cash flow.



The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plunged nearly 6 percent despite the bank posting a sharp rise in Q2 operating pre-tax profit and declaring a special dividend.



International Consolidated Airlines Group rallied 3.3 percent after its quarterly profit beat forecasts.



In economic releases, the U.K. construction sector continued to shrink in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 45.3 in July from June's ten-year low of 43.1. The score was forecast to climb to 46.0.



