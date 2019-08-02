

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation eased notably in June largely due to weak energy prices, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Producer price inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May. The rate was below the forecast of 0.8 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.8 percent annually, slower than May's 1 percent increase. Energy prices fell 0.1 percent versus prior month's 3.1 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased at a faster pace of 0.6 percent in June after falling 0.1 percent. This was the fourth consecutive fall in producer prices. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent drop.



