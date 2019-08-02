

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported Friday higher profit in its second quarter driven by revenue strength. The company also confirmed its operating profit outlook for fiscal 2019. Allianz shares were losing around 3 percent in German trading.



Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer, said, 'We are seeing a solid performance in our Property-Casualty segment despite a lower investment result.'



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased 13.1 percent to 2.1 billion euros from last year's 1.9 billion euros.



Operating profit grew 5.4 percent from the prior year to 3.2 billion euros, largely driven by Life/Health business segment's profit and Asset Management business segment.



Meanwhile, Property-Casualty business segment's operating profit was down due to lower investment result.



Total revenues increased 6.1 percent to 33.2 billion euros from 31.3 billion euros in the prior year. Internal revenue growth was 4.1 percent.



Property-Casualty insurance's total revenues grew 7.3 percent from last year to 13.4 billion euros.



Life/Health insurance's present value of new business premiums or PVNBP went up to 15.2 billion euros from last year's 14 billion euros, mainly as a result of increased sales in the German and U.S. life insurance business.



Total assets under management increased to 2.163 trillion euros. Third-party assets under management grew by 44 billion euros to 1.59 trillion euros in the second quarter. The increase was driven by positive market effects and net inflows.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect operating profit at 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. In 2018, operating profit was 11.5 billion euros.



In Germany, Allianz shares were trading at 205.95 euros, down 2.78 percent.



