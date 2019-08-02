

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said, in the second quarter, gross margin improved 130 basis points compared to prior year, and adjusted operating income margin expanded to over 20%. Based on the second-quarter financial performance, the company increased its adjusted EPS guidance for 2019.



For 2019, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to $2.35 to $2.45, up from the previous range of $2.30 to $2.40. Reported revenue guidance range is estimated in a range of $3.95 to $4.05 billion. Internal sales growth is in the range of 4% to 5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.36 on revenue of $4.03 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, non-US GAAP EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.60, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter.



Second-quarter reported revenues were $1.01 billion, down 3.1% versus prior year and increased 3.0% on an internal sales growth basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.



