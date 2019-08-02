

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $89.8 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $131.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $2.12 billion from $2.20 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189.8 Mln. vs. $378.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $9.1 to $9.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX