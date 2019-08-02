

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP), a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company, welcomed the Court's decision that vasopressin cannot be used for compounding by outsourcing facilities. The Court supported the FDA's decision to exclude vasopressin from the clinical need list.



In March, the FDA decided that there is no clinical need to compound vasopressin. Athenex, Inc. and two of its affiliates challenged the FDA on the decision.



Par Sterile Products, a unit of Endo, is the manufacturer of Vasostrict, the only FDA-approved vasopressin product.



