

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $66.8 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $69.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $82.7 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $719.9 million from $696.8 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $82.7 Mln. vs. $72.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $719.9 Mln vs. $696.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.58 to $3.68



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX