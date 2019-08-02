

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $33.2 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $114.4 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $125.3 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.16 billion



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $125.3 Mln. vs. $102.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.85 Bln



