

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, ITT Inc. (ITT) on Friday raised its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings, while maintaining revenue and organic revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $3.58 to $3.68 per share from the prior forecast range of $3.50 to $3.66 per share, reflecting the strong second quarter performance and incremental productivity and cost actions expected for the second half of 2019.



However, the company continues to project revenue and organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.61 per share on revenue growth of 3.7 percent to $2.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ITT also reported 2019 second-quarter financial results that reflected the company's strong operational execution and share gain strategies in key global markets.



