

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales grew in June after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 1.9 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.6 percent fall in May. In April, sales rose 0.1 percent.



Sales of food products grew by 1.6 percent and those of non-food goods rose by 2.0 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 1.3 percent in June, reversing a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.



On volume terms, retail sales gained 2.0 percent monthly in June and by 1.5 percent from a year ago.



