

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $66.04 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $75.68 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.47 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.7% to $305.21 million from $201.14 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $208.47 Mln. vs. $142.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $305.21 Mln vs. $201.14 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.05



