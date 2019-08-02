

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, real estate investment trust W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday lowered its AFFO guidance for the full-year 2019 to reflect the current expectations for investment timing, along with the deleveraging done this year.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects AFFO in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, compared to the previous guidance range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share. The current guidance includes Real Estate AFFO of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



