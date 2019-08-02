

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate rose sharply to a four-month high in July, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, figures from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration, or NAV, showed on Friday.



The registered jobless rate climbed to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent logged in each of the previous two months. In April, the rate was 2.3 percent.



The latest rate was the highest since March, when it was at the same level.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged up to 2.3 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployment grew by 612 persons to 63,569 in July.



