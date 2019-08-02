

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Friday, extending the sharp drop seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 69 points.



Concerns about the outlook for the global economy may continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has been a dark cloud over the global economy for over a year.



Traders are also digesting a closely watched Labor Department showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of July but came in line with economist estimates.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 193,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 164,000 jobs compared to the spike of 224,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economist estimates.



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of July.



The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 98.4, which was up slightly from the final June reading of 98.2.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its reports on factory orders in the month of June. Factory orders are expected to climb by 0.8 percent in June after falling by 0.7 percent in May.



After moving significantly higher over the course of morning trading on Thursday, stocks pulled back sharply after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained firmly negative. The Dow jumped more than 300 points in morning trading but ended the day down 280.85 points or 1.1 percent at 26,583.42.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq also slid 64.30 points or 0.8 percent to 8,111.12 and the S&P 500 slumped 26.82 points or 0.9 percent to 2,953.56.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets are also seeing significant weakness on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plummeted by 3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 2.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.30 to $55.25 a barrel after plunging $4.63 to $53.95 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $5.40 to $1,432.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are soaring $17.60 to $1,450 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.77 yen versus the 107.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued unchanged compared to yesterday's $1.1085.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX