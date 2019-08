ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported that total System traffic for July 2019 increased 5.2% year-over-year to 23.77 billion RPMs.



Capacity was up 3.5% to 26.41 billion ASMs.



Total system load factor was at 90.0%, up 1.4 percentage points from previous year.



During the month of July 2019, the company carried 19.44 million customers across its broad global network.



