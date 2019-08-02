

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen over the course of the two previous sessions, stocks are seeing some further downside in morning trading on Friday. With the continued downward move, the major averages have fallen to their lowest intraday levels in over a month.



In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 271.25 points or 1 percent at 26,312.17, the Nasdaq is down 139.51 points or 1.7 percent at 7,971.61 and the S&P 500 is down 34.35 points or 1.2 percent at 2,919.21.



Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continue to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Trump revealed the plan shortly after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrapped up the latest round of trade talks in Shanghai.



The president accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has been a dark cloud over the global economy for over a year.



In typical fashion, China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



Traders are also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of July but came in line with economist estimates.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 193,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 164,000 jobs compared to the spike of 224,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economist estimates.



'Overall, this report won't be enough to move the needle much in either direction as far as a September rate cut is concerned, but it reinforces our sense that another move next month isn't yet as sure a thing as the markets are now pricing in,' said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



Computer hardware stocks are turning in some of the worst performances amid broad based weakness, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plunging by 4.8 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



NetApp (NTAP) is leading the sector lower, with the data storage company plummeting by 8.9 percent after warning of weaker than expected fiscal first quarter results.



Significant weakness is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The continued weakness in the sector comes despite a rebound by the price of crude oil.



Steel, networking, semiconductor and chemical stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets are also seeing significant weakness on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plummeted by 2.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the substantial upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.2 basis points at 1.852 percent.



