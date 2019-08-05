

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 80 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,870-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - especially from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index dropped 40.93 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 2,867.84 after trading between 2,851.44 and 2,872.47. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 23.20 points or 1.48 percent to end at 1,539.86.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.89 percent, while Bank of China dropped 1.09 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.64 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 1.24 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.83 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.69 percent, PetroChina plunged 2.01 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.91 percent and China Shenhua Energy plummeted 2.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.



The Dow shed 98.39 points or 0.37 percent to end at 26,485.01, while the NASDAQ lost 107.05 points or 1.32 percent to 8,004.07 and the S&P 500 fell 21.51 points or 0.73 percent to 2,932.05. For the week, the Dow lost 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 3.9 percent and the S&P sank 3.1 percent.



Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in July but were in line with estimates.



Crude oil prices posted a modest recovery on Friday after plummeting more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the United States and China. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.09 or 2.00 percent to $55.58 after falling all the way to $54.28 a day earlier.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in June, the services index saw a score of 52.0 and the composite was at 50.6.



