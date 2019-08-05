

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter declined to $101.8 million or $0.24 per share from $155.3 million or $0.35 per share last year.



Non-GAAPP earnings per share were $0.42, down from $0.46 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenue was $1.35 billion, down about 7 percent from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.



The company anticipates 2019 third quarter revenue to be about $1.355 billion to $1.405 billion. Analysts project third-quarter revenues of $1.46 billion.



