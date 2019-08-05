

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR said it agreed to acquire majority stake in German fintech heidelpay from AnaCap Financial Partner. Mirko Hüllemann, founder and CEO of heidelpay, and other key managers remains as long-term shareholders.



Founded in 2003, heidelpay is a full-service payment provider that offers a complete range of payment processing services to online and face-to-face merchants. heidelpay currently serves more than 30,000 retailers and marketplace operators, focusing on SMEs and corporates.



