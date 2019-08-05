

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower on Monday while the safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened following the weak cues from U.S. and European markets Friday on worries about global economic growth amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as between Japan and South Korea. China has vowed to retaliate to the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.



The Australian market is declining following the weak cues from Wall Street. Investors also digested data that showed Australia's service sector fell deeply into contraction in July.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 19.80 points or 0.29 percent to 6,748.80, off a low of 6748.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.80 points or 0.29 percent to 6,826.30. Australian stocks fell modestly on Friday.



In the mining space, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower even as crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Santos is lower by 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is advancing almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after prices of the safe-haven metal slipped on Friday. Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.6 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent.



The big four banks are also mixed. National Australia Bank is down 0.1 percent and ANZ banking is declining 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent and Westpac is rising 0.4 percent.



Fox Corp. has agreed to buy U.S.-based student loan firm Credible Labs in a deal valued at A$585 million. Shares of ASX-listed Credible Labs are gaining 6 percent.



Flight Centre Travel Group has acquired sole ownership of Canada-based corporate travel business Les Voyagers Laurier du Vallon, after acquiring a 75 percent stake earlier in 2017. Flight Centre's shares are edging down 0.1 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia fell deeply into contraction in July, with a Performance of Service Index score of 43.9. That's down sharply from 52.2 in June and it slides well below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6794, compared to $0.6845 on Friday.



The Japanese market is notably lower following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday amid worries about global economic growth following the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as between Japan and South Korea.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 382.73 points or 1.81 percent to 20,704.43, after touching a low of 20,649.38 earlier. Japanese stocks hit a six-week low on Friday.



The major exporters are sharply lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 4 percent, while Sony and Canon are lower by almost 3 percent each. Panasonic is declining more than 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 3 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 4 percent and Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is down almost 1 percent.



On Friday, Honda reported a nearly 30 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter from the year-ago period, while Toyota said its first-quarter net income increased from last year. Both the companies lowered their full-year outlook.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent even as crude oil prices rebounded Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Nissan Chemical is rising more than 3 percent, while Konami Holdings and Hino Motors are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kobe Steel is falling more than 12 percent, Yahoo Japan is lower by more than 10 percent and Minebea Mitsumi is losing almost 8 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see July figures for its services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 106 yen range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Hong Kong are losing more than 2 percent each, while Singapore is declining almost 2 percent. Indonesia is lower by more than 1 percent. Shanghai, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in negative territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday as concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of July, but came in line with economist estimates.



The Nasdaq tumbled 107.05 points or 1.3 percent to 8,004.07, the Dow fell 98.41 points or 0.4 percent to 26,485.01 and the S&P 500 slid 21.51 points or 0.7 percent to 2,932.05.



The major European markets also saw significant weakness on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 2.3 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday after plunging more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China. WTI crude for September delivery jumped $1.71 to $55.66 a barrel.



