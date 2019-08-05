

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iowans suffering from chronic pain may soon be able to receive medical cannabis as treatment.



The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board held its meeting on Friday for the first time since Governor Kim Reynolds in May vetoed a bill that would have expanded the program.



The board members reportedly voted to let patients suffering from chronic pain qualify for the state's medical cannabis program, but did not add general anxiety and opioid dependency to the approved medical conditions.



The board is said to have voted to remove untreatable pain as a qualifying condition and instead replace it with chronic pain.



The board also voted to delay their decision until its November meeting on whether to allow post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis, saying that more studies and research was needed before taking a decision about adding PTSD.



The board has denied allowing anxiety disorder, opioid dependence, OCD and schizophrenia as qualifying conditions approved for CBD use, reports said.



The board's decision will now go to the state medical board for approval.



In order to purchase medical CBD, Iowans must have a qualifying condition or be an approved caregiver for a patient with a qualifying condition, and have a registration card.



The 2017 Medical Cannabidiol Act allows the use of medical cannabis oil that can only have a tetrahydrocannabinol or THC content of up to 3 percent. THC is the compound in marijuana that causes a high. Recreational cannabis is illegal in the state.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX