

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that the European Commission has approved an update to the marketing authorisation for Forxiga (dapagliflozin). The label update will include positive cardiovascular or CV outcomes and renal data from the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial in adults with type-2 diabetes or T2D.



Inclusion of the trial data to the medicine's label is currently under regulatory review in the US and China.



In the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial, Forxiga achieved a statistically-significant reduction in the composite endpoint of hospitalisation for heart failure or CV death versus placebo, one of the two primary efficacy endpoints.



The trial enrolled a majority of patients with no existing cardiovascular disease. It confirmed the well-established safety profile of Forxiga, and showed no significant imbalance with Forxiga versus placebo in amputations, fractures, bladder cancer or Fournier's gangrene.



Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said, 'For patients with type-2 diabetes, heart failure is one of the earliest cardiovascular complications before heart attack or stroke. In the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial, Forxiga reduced the composite endpoint of hospitalisation for heart failure or cardiovascular death in patients with type-2 diabetes, and we look forward to bringing these additional benefits of the medicine to people with type-2 diabetes in the EU.'



The company published the full results of the DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial in The New England Journal of Medicine in January 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX