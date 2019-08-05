

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $16.27 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $32.11 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Changyou.com Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $14.41 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $118.71 million from $112.83 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.41 Mln. vs. $27.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $118.71 Mln vs. $112.83 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $90 - $100 Mln



