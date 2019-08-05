

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, said its first-half financial results were disappointing. Lighting revenues were impacted by some softening of end markets and delayed market share recovery. The Group's full year outlook for 2019 remains unchanged.



For the first-half, the Group reported a loss before tax of 2.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to profit of 2.7 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 4.9 pence compared to profit of 6.0 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 0.6 million pounds from 2.7 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 1.5 pence compared to 6.2 pence.



First-half revenue was 76.1 million pounds compared to 77.7 million pounds, prior year. Overall revenue was lower than prior year as a result of reduced Signals & Component revenue.



The Board's expectations for the year ending 31 December 2019 remain for underlying operating profit within the range of 10 million pounds-13 million pounds.



The Board is not proposing any interim dividend payment for 2019.



