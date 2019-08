BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit releases UK services PMI at 4.30 am ET Monday. Economists forecast the indicator to rise to 50.5 in July from 50.2 in June.



The pound slipped against its major rivals before the data.



The pound was worth 1.2121 against the greenback, 128.43 against the yen, 1.1840 against the franc and 0.9187 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



