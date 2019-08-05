

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence results are due. The index is seen at -7 in August compared to -5.8 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it fell against the franc. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1138 against the greenback, 118.01 against the yen, 1.0877 against the franc and 0.9189 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX