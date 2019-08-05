

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Monday as a sharp 1.4 percent drop in China's yuan deepened the prospects of a lengthy conflict between the world's two largest economies.



China's central bank allowed its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



Weak regional data also dented sentiment. Euro area investor confidence deteriorated sharply in August to its lowest level in nearly five years, amid a steep drop in the current situation assessment and expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index of the survey tumbled to -13.7 from -5.8 in July, marking its lowest level since October 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -7.



The benchmark DAX was down 176 points or 1.49 percent to 11,696 after plunging 3.1 percent in the previous session.



Tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell over 2 percent each after Trump on Friday blasted the European Union for its use of trade barriers.



Metro AG tumbled 4.8 percent after Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle denied media reports it was exploring raising its takeover offer for the German retailer and wholesaler.



Evonik shares fell 2.5 percent after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced it would file a lawsuit seeking to block the company's proposed acquisition of PeroxyChem.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX